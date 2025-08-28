176 lbs of meth found hidden in vehicle at Highway 86 immigration checkpoint

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) — Indio Border Patrol agents found 176 pounds of methamphetamine after searching a vehicle at the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint.

The discovery was made on the morning of Aug. 22.

According to Border Patrol, during a primary inspection of a black SUV at the checkpoint, agents were "alerted to the probable presence of concealed people or drugs." A subsequent inspection revealed numerous packages of a "crystal-like substance" wrapped in plastic hidden in vehicle compartments.

The contents of the packages tested positive for methamphetamine. Authorities said the total street value of the drugs seized is an estimated $149,727.

The two women, both U.S. citizens, ages 42 and 36, were arrested.

Acting Chief Patrol Agent Joseph A. Remenar said this is the third significant drug seizure by Indio Station agents in two weeks.

“Any one of these seizures is significant on its own,” Acting Chief Patrol Agent Remenar said. “Together, they illustrate the dedication and tenacity that the men and women of the El Centro Sector display every single day. Border security is national security, and these seizures are a testament to the importance of the Border Patrol’s national security mission.”

On Aug. 12, while searching a van that emitted a pungent smell, agents discovered 238.72 pounds of packaged marijuana and tetrahydrocannabinol, commonly referred to as THC, products and $16,265 in cash. The total street value of the drugs seized is an estimated $190,976.

In a second smuggling event on Aug. 12, agents assisted by a Border Patrol K-9 discovered 21 wrapped bundles concealed in a vehicle’s floorboards. The contents of the packages, which totaled 79.9 pounds, tested positive for methamphetamine and are worth an estimated $67, 932.

In all three events, the suspected smugglers were placed under arrest. The vehicles, drugs, and cash were seized by the U.S. Border Patrol.