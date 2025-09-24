Two Men Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Electric Scooters in Rancho Mirage

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) - Two people suspected of stealing two electric scooters from a business in Rancho Mirage were behind bars today.

The suspects were booked into the Benoit Detention Center in Indio on suspicion of grand theft, petty theft with priors and conspiracy to commit crime, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Both suspects were held without bail.

Deputies responded at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31 to the 40000 block of Monterey Avenue regarding a report of grand theft, according to the sheriff's department. They learned that two e-scooters were stolen from the front of the business, Sgt. Jeff Cryder said.

After reviewing surveillance footage, authorities identified two suspects: a 27-year-old man, described as a transient out of Beaumont, and a 47-year-old man, from Banning.

According to Cryder, Beaumont police officers found the 27-year-old and detained him without incident on Monday.

A search warrant was served at a residence in the 5100 block of West Hoffer Street in Banning the following day, where authorities arrested the 47-yera-old without incident.

Anyone with additional information about the crime was urged to contact 760-836-1600.