Man allegedly attacked real estate agent at vacant Banning property, arrested

BANNING, Calif. (KESQ) - A 32-year-old man suspected of attacking a woman in Banning was in custody today.

The suspect was booked into Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on Friday on suspicion of attempted murder, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and felony evading. His city of residence was not disclosed.

His bail was set at $1 million.

Police officers responded to a report shortly after 6:40 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Butterfly Way regarding an assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Banning Police Department.

A woman told authorities that after entering the residence, she was attacked by a man inside the residential structure. She said she was visiting what was supposed to be a vacant property while working as a real estate agent, police said.

The victim, whose name was not revealed, sustained serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Officers received information that a possible suspect vehicle, a Hyundai Elantra, fled the scene.

Officers located a vehicle matching the description and attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the vehicle failed to yield, prompting a pursuit.

The vehicle traveled Interstate 10 and State Route 60 before the chase ended near Frederick Street and Atlantic Circle in Moreno Valley when a Riverside County sheriff's vehicle implemented a maneuver to stop the vehicle.

The suspect was identified by authorities and was the sole occupant of the vehicle, police said.

He was taken into custody without incident Thursday and later transported back to Banning.

The motive behind the alleged attack was not immediately clear.

Anyone with additional information about the assault was urged to call 951-922-3170.