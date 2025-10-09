Skip to Content
Crime

Man, 78, arrested for allegedly brandishing gun at his son in Cathedral City

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - A 78-year-old man suspected of brandishing a gun at his son at a Cathedral City residence was out on bail today.   

The Cathedral City resident was arrested and booked into Benoit Detention Center in Indio Wednesday night on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

He was released Thursday on $25,000 bail.   

Police officers responded to a report of a family disturbance about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on Durango Road, according to the Cathedral City Police Department.

The son, whose name was not revealed, told authorities that his father had "brandished a firearm at him in the residence" and that the victim left the home shortly after calling 911, police said.

Upon arrival, officers established a perimeter around the home and conducted a "surround and call-out" tactic.   

Tavarez exited the residence and was taken into custody without incident.   

Police safely recovered a firearm during the investigation.   

The circumstances behind the alleged assault were not immediately known.

City News Service

