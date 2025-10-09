Skip to Content
Crime

Woman arrested for alleged gunfire, attempted murder in Palm Springs

Published 5:51 PM

PALM SPRINGS (KESQ) - A 25-year-old woman was arrested today after a violent altercation in Palm Springs in which she allegedly fired a gun.   

The Cathedral City resident was booked on suspicion of attempted murder, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.   

Officers responded to reports of a physical "violent altercation" involving numerous women shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of South Palm Canyon Drive.   

Police said the altercation occurred "after bar closing hours,'' when the suspect allegedly brandished a firearm, discharged it into the air and stuck another person with the weapon.   

Everyone fled the scene once a witness intervened.   

Authorities identified the 25-year-old as the sole suspect and was arrested Thursday at her place of employment without incident.   

Officers recovered the firearm allegedly used in the altercation after a search warrant was served at her residence, police said.   

Background information on Regla was not immediately available.   

Anyone with additional information was urged to call 760-323-8142.

