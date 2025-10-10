Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy arrested for alleged vehicle theft

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (KESQ) - A 25-year-old Riverside County sheriff's deputy suspected of possession of a stolen vehicle was out on bail today.

Dakota Lasher Robson was arrested and booked into Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta Thursday on suspicion of vehicle theft and possession of a stolen vehicle and unauthorized computer access, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

He was released Friday on $10,000 bail.

Authorities identified Robson as the suspect and was arrested Thursday in Lake Elsinore without incident.

He started working for the department in June of 2023 and was recently assigned to Southwest Sheriff's station, the department said. Details about the alleged theft were not made public.

Robson was placed on administrative leave. The investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with information was asked to contact 951-955-1700.