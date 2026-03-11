Skip to Content
Crime

Border Patrol finds over $420K worth of cocaine hidden inside vehicle near Indio

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Border Patrol agents found more than $420,000 worth of cocaine after a vehicle stop near Indio last month, the El Centro Sector reported Wednesday.

Authorities said a K9 unit alerted Border Patrol agents to the vehicle following a traffic stop on February 5. A search of the vehicle uncovered 18 bundles of cocaine, weighing a little over 48 pounds, worth more than $420,000.

Checks also revealed the driver’s prior narcotic history.

Additional details on the discovery were not immediately available. Stay with News Channel 3 for any new developments.

Jesus Reyes

