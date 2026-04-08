Two arrested in alleged diesel fuel theft operation in Coachella Valley

MECCA, Calif. (KESQ) - Two Perris men were behind bars today for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of fuel from two Coachella Valley businesses following a years-long investigation into a large-scale organized diesel fuel theft operation, authorities said.

A 40-year-old man was booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta on Tuesday on suspicion of grand theft, theft of fuel, conspiracy and organized retail theft. A 27-year-old man was booked on suspicion of a felony warrant for theft of fuel, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

Bail information was not immediately available.

Deputies responded to a report of fuel theft at a business on May 16, 2025 in the 90000 block of 66th Avenue in the community of Mecca. Upon arrival, they found an abandoned vehicle and did not locate any suspects.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects had allegedly manipulated a diesel fuel pump and used "modified vehicles to conceal and transport fuel,'' the department stated. There were roughly 463 gallons of fuel stolen valued at about $2,100, officials added.

A separate fuel theft occurred on March 11 of this year in the 46000 block of Dillon Road in Coachella, where 9,000 gallons of diesel fuel were stolen valued at roughly $63,000, the department said.

The agency said the method used in the Coachella theft was consistent with the previous fuel theft and investigators were able to identify the suspects.

Multiple search warrants were executed, including in Perris, the unincorporated area of Homeland and Apple Valley in San Bernardino County, where authorities allegedly found evidence and the vehicle modifications used in the thefts.

On Tuesday, an additional search warrant was executed in the 400 block of Daniella Way in Perris, where both suspects were taken into custody without incident.

The investigation was ongoing, and anyone with information about the case was asked to call 760-863-8990.