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Crime

Temecula man accused of selling drugs to minors across Coachella Valley

RSO
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Published 1:20 PM

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) - A Temecula man suspected of selling different illicit substances to minors across the Coachella Valley was behind bars today.   

The 18-year-old suspect was booked into the Benoit Detention Center in Indio on Wednesday on suspicion of furnishing marijuana to a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and willful harm to a child, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies responded to a report of a juvenile suffering from a medical emergency on Feb. 20 in the 43400 block of Palm Royale Drive in La Quinta, according to sheriff's Sgt. Mark Chlarson.

They discovered that a young adult had bought and consumed an unspecified illegal drug, Chlarson said. The individual was taken to a local hospital in stable vital signs.

Authorities identified the Temecula man as the suspect and learned that he allegedly sold various illicit substances targeting minors. He was taken into custody without incident in the area of Golf Center Parkway and Highway 111 in Indio on Tuesday.

The investigation was ongoing, and anyone with additional information was asked to call 760-863-8990.

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