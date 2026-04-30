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Crime

Judge agrees to head to trial for man accused of murdering missing teen

Imperial County Sheriff's Department
By
New
Published 5:06 PM

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KESQ) - A judge has agreed to head to trial for the man accused of murdering a teen in Salton City after shocking details were revealed in court Thursday.

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Abraham Fienbloom is accused of murdering and dismembering 17-year-old T'neya Tovar.

Thursday, several deputies and a special investigator with the FBI took the stand to testify.

They showed videos from Tovar's Snapchat featuring her and Feinbloom together.

In day two of the preliminary hearing, Feinbloom had stated he did not know Tovar.

It was also revealed Feinbloom has a history of criminal activity including false imprisonment, an apparent attempt to flee jurisdiction, and attempting to clean a crime scene.

The judge has stated there is now enough evidence to head to trial with his arraignment scheduled for May 21.

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