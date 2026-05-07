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Crime

Inmate hospitalized in critical condition after alleged assault at jail in Banning

Larry D Smith Correctional Facility
Riverside Sheriff's Office
Larry D Smith Correctional Facility
By
New
Published 1:03 PM

BANNING, Calif. (KESQ) - An inmate at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning was hospitalized in critical condition after an alleged assault by a 55-year-old cell mate, authorities said today.  

The assault was reported at 12:14 a.m. Tuesday inside a cell, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.   

Deputies ended the assault inside the cell, and the victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Authorities were able to identify the suspect who will remain in custody, the department stated. The circumstances behind the alleged assault were not immediately available.  

The agency stated the Riverside County District Attorney's Office will review the case for the charge of attempted murder.   

The investigation was ongoing.   

Anyone with information was asked to call 951-955-2777.

Article Topic Follows: Crime

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