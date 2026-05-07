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Crime

Man arrested for alleged residential burglaries in Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert

MGN
By
New
Published 7:36 PM

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) - A Desert Hot Springs man suspected of committing residential burglaries throughout Rancho Mirage and Palm Desert was arrested today.

The suspect, a 27-year-old man, was booked into the Benoit Detention Center in Indio on suspicion of multiple counts of burglary, vehicle theft and a probation violation, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.   

Deputies responded to a report of a residential burglary and vehicle theft about 9 a.m. April 28 in the 70000 block of Ramon Road in Rancho Mirage.   

Authorities identified the suspect in the incident, who was also the suspect allegedly involved in other residential burglaries, according to sheriff's Sgt. Jack Rutigliano.

He was found and taken into custody without incident about 11 a.m. Thursday near the 1100 block of East Anza Drive in Palm Springs.   

Deputies recovered stolen property during a search inside his residence that connected him to the additional burglaries, Rutigliano said.   

The investigation was ongoing, and anyone with additional information regarding the burglaries was asked to call 760-836-1600.

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