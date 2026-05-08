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Crime

Daniel Garcia seeks to reduce life sentence for murder of Palm Springs retiree

KESQ / PSPD
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Updated
today at 4:07 PM
Published 3:42 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - An exclusive update on a murder case that has captivated the headlines in the Coachella Valley for years.  One of the men convicted in the murder of in the 2008 murder of Clifford Lambert is trying to get his life sentence reduced.

News Channel 3 learned that Garcia was scheduled to return to the Larson Justice Center in Indio Friday morning.

There were several motions filed in his case, including using the California Racial Justice Act as a reason for the lighter sentence, county court records show.

According to the Riverside County District Attorney's office, Garcia asked to delay Friday's hearing, which was also to discuss returning personal items, including a laptop computer that was used in Garcia's defense. 

Garcia was sentenced to life without parole last year. It came following a retrial of an original life sentence in 2012. Four other men were also charged and convicted in their retrials of the financially motivated murder. A fifth man, Kaushal Niroula, was killed in prison before his retrial was completed.

Check Out: Karen Devine goes in-depth on the Lambert Case in an exclusive report

Garcia's next hearing is scheduled for May 22 at the Larson Justice Center. 

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates on the latest courtroom twist.

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