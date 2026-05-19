Probationer who slashed Murrieta neighbor with sword sentenced

MURRIETA, Calif. (KESQ) - A 42-year-old probationer who attacked his Murrieta neighbor with a sword, then barricaded himself in his residence until a SWAT unit forcibly took him into custody, was sentenced today to five years, four months in state prison.

Michael John Keen pleaded guilty last month to assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment under a pretrial agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney's Office. In exchange for his admissions, prosecutors dropped a vandalism charge against Keen.

During a hearing Monday at the Southwest Justice Center in Murrieta, Superior Court Judge Raul Sahagun imposed the stipulated sentence on the defendant.

According to the Murrieta Police Department, shortly after 11 a.m. last Sept. 11, the defendant and his neighbor, a man identified only as "R.G." living in the unit directly across from Keen in the Madison Park

Condominiums on Madison Avenue, were involved in an unspecified dispute.

During the exchange, the defendant retrieved a sword and "swung it at his neighbor, striking him across the face and hand,'' police Lt. Steve Whiddon said.

"Following the assault, the victim fled to a nearby residence to seek help, and the police were notified,'' Whiddon said. "The suspect remained inside his home and barricaded the doors and windows."

The victim was taken to a regional trauma center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, from which he has since recovered. Patrol officers attempted to make contact with Keen, establishing a perimeter around the building, according to the lieutenant.

He said due to the risks involved, the Southwest Cities SWAT Team, comprised of personnel from the Murrieta, Menifee and Hemet police departments, was summoned to take charge.

For more than three hours, attempts were made to negotiate Keen's peaceful surrender, but he refused to exit the residence, Whiddon said.

"The team devised a plan and made entry into the suspect's condo,'' the lieutenant said. "Once inside, the suspect was taken into custody. No injuries to the suspect or officers were reported."

Court records show Keen has prior local convictions for making criminal threats and violating a restraining order. He additionally has separate convictions in another jurisdiction that weren't listed.