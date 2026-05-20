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Crime

Man arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats

MGN
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Published 4:46 PM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - A 41-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly threatening a person with a gun in Thousand Palms a week ago.   

The suspect, a Thousand Palms resident, was booked into the Benoit Detention Center in Indio on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats and evading, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.  

Deputies responded to the alleged assault around 11 a.m. May 13 in the 72000 block of Ramon Road.  

According to sheriff's Sgt. Jack Rutigliano, a suspect threatened a victim with a firearm during a heated confrontation, but fled before deputies arrived. The circumstances behind the verbal altercation were not immediately available.

Deputies identified the suspect, who was located and taken into custody without incident at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday near the 32000 block of Monterey Avenue in Thousand Palms.   

The investigation was ongoing.   

Anyone with information was asked to call 760-836-1600.

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