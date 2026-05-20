Skip to Content
Crime

Palm Springs police seek public’s help identifying burglary suspect

PSPD
By
Published 12:54 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Palm Springs police sought the public's help today in identifying a suspect involved in an alleged burglary earlier this month.

The burglary was reported at about 1 a.m. May 4 in the 1600 block of Mel Avenue, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.   

Police said a man entered a garage and stole roughly $5,690 worth of tools and construction-related equipment.   

A video capturing the alleged crime was posted on the department's social media pages.

Anyone with information on the suspect was asked to contact Detective Alex Doherty at 760-323-8142, with reference number 2605P-0880.

Article Topic Follows: Crime

Jump to comments ↓

City News Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.