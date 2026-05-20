Skip to Content
Crime

Transient allegedly ignites fires at Banning police station

Edward Nerey KESQ
By
Published 4:57 PM

BANNING, Calif. (KESQ) - A transient suspected of igniting small fires outside the Banning Police Department, as well as attempting to break into the building's secure parking lot and drop a combustible device in the driveway, was behind bars Wednesday.

The suspect, a 40-year-old man, was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility Tuesday on suspicion of possession of an incendiary device, arson and attempted arson. Bail information was unavailable.   

According to the Banning Police Department, sometime after 4 p.m. Tuesday, the suspect allegedly lit a small fire in front of the police station at East Ramsey and North Alessandro streets, and then ignited another nominal fire near the rear of the facility.

"Both fires were put out by police and city staff,'' police Capt. Brandon Smith said. "The investigation also showed that Baker attempted to start a third fire to the front of the station, but was unsuccessful, and he
attempted to disable the vehicle access gate to the station and attempted to place a metal compressed gas tank in the driveway to the station."  

No damage was reported.   

Officers checked security surveillance video images and confirmed the suspect's identity, recognizing him as a local homeless man, according to Smith.   

He said patrol personnel tracked the suspect to an intersection roughly four blocks to the west, where Baker was taken into custody without incident just after 5 p.m. Tuesday.

A possible motive for the suspect's alleged offenses was not mentioned, and background information on him was unavailable.

Article Topic Follows: Crime

Jump to comments ↓

City News Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.