Man accused of attacking ex-girlfriend, her beau as they slept to stand trial

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - A man accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend's residence just east of Desert Hot Springs and seriously beating her and her new boyfriend in their bed before stealing items and fleeing the location must stand trial for assault resulting in great bodily injury and other charges, a judge ruled today.

Isaac R. Murrell, 36, of Desert Hot Springs was arrested last year following the alleged attack in the 69500 block of Dillon Road, near Long Canyon Road.

At the end of a preliminary hearing Thursday, Riverside County Superior Court Judge Susanne Cho found there was sufficient evidence to bound Murrell over for trial on the assault count, as well as first-degree burglary and felony vandalism.

The judge scheduled a post-preliminary hearing arraignment for June 15 at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

The defendant is free on a $65,000 bond.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, shortly before 2 a.m. last July 24, Murrell allegedly forced his way into his former girlfriend's single-story home in the unincorporated community of Desert Edge.

During the break-in, the defendant went into her bedroom, struck her repeatedly, and pummeled her new live-in boyfriend, before either victim had a chance to fully awaken, investigators alleged.

Murrell grabbed unspecified items and ran out of the house, fleeing in a vehicle as the victims, neither of whom was identified, called 911, according to the sheriff's department.

Patrol deputies arrived within minutes and took statements, quickly identifying the alleged assailant as Murrell.

The victims were taken to a Coachella Valley trauma center for treatment and have since recovered.

Murrell was tracked to a property in the 17000 block of Palm Drive in Desert Hot Springs, where he was taken into custody without incident the same day.

Court records indicated he has prior documented convictions for burglary.