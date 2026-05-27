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Crime

Crime Stoppers reintroduces itself to the Coachella Valley

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Published 10:38 PM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - The community program Crime Stoppers wants to reintroduce itself to our valley. It allows people to anonymously report information about criminal activity and wanted fugitives, and there's often a cash reward for tips that lead to an arrest.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke in depth about the program and how it's helped to solve crimes with board member Ben Gitron.

If you know anything about a crime you want to report, you can call Crime Stoppers at 760-341-STOP. Your call will remain anonymous, and your tip could earn you a cash reward, as you just heard, of up to $2000.

Article Topic Follows: Crime

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Peter Daut

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