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Crime

RivCo woman arrested on suspicion of smuggling narcotics into Banning jail

Larry D Smith Correctional Facility
Riverside Sheriff's Office
Larry D Smith Correctional Facility
By
Published 3:21 PM

CORONA, Calif. (KESQ) - A Corona woman was arrested today for allegedly smuggling narcotics to an inmate residing at a Banning jail via the U.S. Postal Service following a yearlong investigation.

The suspect, a 51-year-old, was booked into Smith Correctional Facility Friday on suspicion of smuggling narcotics into a jail and for a parole violation, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

An investigation began in November into members of the public working with inmates to smuggle narcotics into the facility, according to Sgt. Matt Posson. Authorities identified the suspect and a 39-year-old Riverside man as the inmate who allegedly received the drugs.

A served search warrant was executed Friday at woman's residence, in the 1900 block of Frontage Road in Corona, where she was taken into custody without incident. Deputies allegedly found suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and evidence that she had smuggled narcotics into the jail during the search warrant.   

Additional charges were filed against the inmate on suspicion of smuggling narcotics and conspiracy, Posson said.   

The investigation was ongoing and anyone with additional information was asked to contact Investigator Franklin Enochs at 951-955-7076.

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