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Crime

21-year-old man killed in shooting Sunday night in Banning

Edward Nerey KESQ
By
Published 4:36 PM

BANNING, Calif. (KESQ) - The investigation into a shooting that killed a 21-year-old man in Banning on Sunday remains ongoing.

The shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. in the area of 6th Street and Ramsey Street.

Police said officers arrived and found David Hernandez-Enriques suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 600 block of W. Ramsey Street. Hernandez-Enriques was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Banning Police Department Detective Bureau is actively investigating this incident. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Banning Police Department Detective Bureau at (951) 922-3170 and reference Banning Police Department Case #26-1078

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