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Crime

Police investigate shooting that damaged vehicle in Mecca

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KESQ
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today at 8:28 PM
Published 8:22 PM

MECCA, Calif. (KESQ) - Police continue to investigate a shooting that damaged a vehicle Friday evening in Mecca.

The shooting was reported at around 6:10 p.m. near the area of Grapefruit Boulevard and 4th Street.

"Upon arrival, deputies spoke to the reporting party, who described a shooting incident that occurred in the area of Grapefruit Boulevard and 4th Street and provided a description of the involved vehicles," reads an email from the Sheriff's Department.

Deputies were able to find evidence of a shooting. Additional deputies located a vehicle in the area of 66th Avenue and Highway 86 that matched the description of the involved vehicle.

The agency noted that deputies contacted the driver, who reported damage to their vehicle consistent with gunshots. The driver was determined to be the victim of the shooting and reported no injuries.

No additional injuries have been reported, and no suspect (s) are in custody as of Friday night.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any new developments.

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