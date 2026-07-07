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Man convicted for role in 2008 murder of Palm Springs art dealer released on parole

Craig McCarthy
CDCR
Craig McCarthy
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Updated
today at 4:09 PM
Published 4:07 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Craig McCarthy, a key witness and defendant in the 2008 murder of Palm Springs art dealer Clifford Lambert, has been released on parole after more than 17 years in prison.

It's a case News Channel 3 has been covering for nearly two decades. Prosecutors say McCarthy helped restrain Lambert while his roommate fatally stabbed the 74-year-old in a plot to steal his home and assets.

Clifford Lambert

Check Out: Karen Devine goes in-depth on the Lambert Case in an exclusive report

McCarthy avoided a murder conviction by pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter and testifying against the other defendants.

In recent years, however, McCarthy has recanted his account, a move that could fuel new appeals from the men still serving life sentences.

Garcia was sentenced to life without parole last year. It came following a retrial of an original life sentence in 2012. Four other men were also charged and convicted in their retrials of the financially motivated murder. A fifth man, Kaushal Niroula, was killed in prison before his retrial was completed.

(Left to Right) Kaushal Niroula, Daniel Garcia, David Replogle, and Miguel Bustamante

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