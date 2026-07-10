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Crime

19-year-old Coachella man accused of selling illicit substances targeting minors

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Published 11:08 PM

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of selling various illicit substances, targeting minors throughout the Coachella Valley.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, deputies began their investigation.

The suspect was located on Friday driving his vehicle in the area of Dina Shore Avenue and Date Palm Drive in Cathedral City. He was taken into custody without incident.

With the assistance of the La Quinta Traffic Team, La Quinta Special Enforcement Team, La Quinta Business District Team, and the Coachella Community Action Team, a search warrant was served in the 86000 block of Calle Geranio, Coachella.  

During the service of the warrant, deputies seized several marijuana vape pens, psychedelic mushrooms, approximately 25,000 in US currency, and a firearm with an altered serial number.

The suspect was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center for furnishing marijuana to a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, and willful harm to a child.

This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information related to this or similar incidents is encouraged to contact Deputy Olivares at the Thermal Sheriff’s Station at (760) 863-8990.

Article Topic Follows: Crime

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Jesus Reyes

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