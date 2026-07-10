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Crime

Two women accused of thefts throughout SoCal, including several local cities

MGN
By
New
Published 9:53 PM

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) - Two women were arrested on Thursday after a burglary at a La Quinta business. Investigators later connected the pair to additional thefts in Indio, Palm Springs, Palm Desert, and Beaumont, resulting in a total loss of about $16,000 in merchandise.

The investigation started on June 17 when authorities launched an investigation into a grand theft that occurred at a business located at the 78000 block of Highway 111.

The suspects were identified as a 33-year-old Van Nuys woman and a 32-year-old North Hollywood woman.

Police said the suspects returned to the same La Quinta business on Thursday, where they were taken into custody.

The business reported that the suspects have stolen more than $70,000 in merchandise from stores throughout Southern California.

Both women were booked into the John Benoit Detention Center for burglary and organized retail theft.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding these incidents is encouraged to contact Corporal Molina or Deputy Ebersole of the Thermal Station’s La Quinta Business District Team at (760) 863–8990.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any new developments.

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