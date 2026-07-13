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Crime

Probation Supervisor accused of inappropriate relationship with juvenile inmate

Nancy Salcedo
RSO
Nancy Salcedo
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New
Published 4:57 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - A Probation Supervisor was arrested over the weekend following allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a juvenile inmate, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday.

The suspect, identified as Nancy Salcedo, 43, was arrested on Sunday at her residence in Indio.

Sheriff's Sgt. Jim Peters said undisclosed parties from the Department of Probation contacted the Special Victims Unit Thursday, alerting them to possible illicit activity involving Salcedo and the boy, apparently at Riverside Juvenile Hall.

There was no word regarding how long the agent and minor had been in contact, or whether she was assigned to his case.

Salcedo was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center for annoying and molesting a juvenile and unauthorized computer access. According to jail records, she is out of custody. 

It was also unclear whether Salcedo had been placed on administrative leave. Her length of employment with the county additionally was not disclosed.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Special Victims Unit believes there may be additional victims and encourages anyone with more information regarding this investigation to contact Investigator Myling Sam at (951) 955–1700 or the Sheriff’s Dispatch at 951–776–1099.

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