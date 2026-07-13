SBCSD: Twentynine Palms burglary suspect entered bedroom where two children slept

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a string of burglaries in Twentynine Palms, including one where he entered a room where two children were sleeping.

The suspect, identified as Anthony Isaiah Irvin of Twentynine Palms, was arrested on Thursday. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree burglary and attempted burglary.

The first burglary was reported on July 1 on the 7000 block of El Sol Avenue. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a report of a man who reached through an exterior glass window and attempted to take a wallet located on an interior table. During the investigation, a deputy found an open sliding glass window and a damaged screen consistent with the reported attempted burglary.

Deputies later responded to the 6000 block of Estrella Avenue regarding a male who removed a Ring camera from the exterior wall of a residence and fled the area. During the investigation, deputies reviewed surveillance footage from the Ring camera, which showed a man walking back and forth near the residence, concealing himself underneath a window, and removing the Ring camera from the wall before fleeing the area with the device.

While deputies were conducting an area check in an attempt to locate the suspect, deputies were notified of an additional burglary in the 6000 block of Aline Avenue.

During the investigation, deputies learned a man wearing a cover over his head and pajama pants entered the residence through a rear sliding glass door. The suspect removed a blanket from the victim, opened a bedroom door leading into a room occupied by two children.

The suspect immediately fled the residence after being startled by the family's barking dog.

Irvin was later identified as the suspect. He was contacted near the area of the reported burglaries on the same day. Evidence obtained during the investigation further linked Irvin to the residential burglaries.

Investigators authored an arrest and search warrant for Anthony Isaiah Irvin and his residence, which was approved by a magistrate within the Joshua Tree Superior Court.

On Thursday, July 9, 2026, at approximately 11:34 p.m., detectives and deputies served the search warrant. During the warrant service, investigators located and arrested Irvin. While conducting their search, investigators located evidence directly related to the residential burglaries.

Irvin was subsequently booked at the Morongo Basin Jail and is currently being held on $500,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.