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Crime

Twentynine Palms resident faces charges following vehicle theft in Joshua Tree

KESQ
By
New
Published 5:03 PM

JOSHUA TREE, Calif. (KESQ)-- A Twentynine Palms resident was taken into custody in connection to a vehicle theft Sunday morning and remains hospitalized at Desert Regional Medical Center. 

Officials report the Morongo Basin Station was alerted about a stolen vehicle at approximately 6:41 a.m., June 26, from an area near State Route 62 and White Feather Road. Following the alert authorities tried to stop the vehicle, but the alleged suspect led law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit.

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The 21-year old Twentynine Palms man slowed once to allow the victim to exit the vehicle, before repeatedly driving into opposing lanes of traffic. Following intervention pursuits from Morongo Deputies the suspect crashed onto a dirt embankment and was transferred to Desert Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Law enforcement officials report the man accused is set to face charges for vehicle theft, felony evading, and kidnapping once released from the hospital. 

The Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division has assumed the investigation and urges anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the SID at 909-890-4904. 

Stay with News Channel 3 for more information.

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