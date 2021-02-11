Supporters & opponents of Cathedral City’s short-term rental measure B answer questions

Coachella Valley Questions Answered

In Cathedral City, voters will soon decide the future of short-term rentals.

Back in September, the city council voted unanimously to phase out short term rentals by 2023. In response, a short-term rental advocacy group gathered enough signatures to trigger a referendum to overturn the ordinance.

A 'Yes' vote on Measure B will uphold the council's decision. A 'No' vote will revert to a prior set of regulations.

With just a few weeks to go until the March 2 special election, News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with both sides of the issue.