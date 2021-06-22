Skip to Content
Coachella Valley Questions Answered
Published 8:37 PM

United Way of the Desert providing up to $500 to eligible applicants through its COVID recovery fund

Housing advocates fear there could be a million people across the state who could be evicted if the moratorium ends in nine days, but tonight there is help for valley families that haven been financially impacted by the pandemic.

"United Way of the Desert" is providing up to $500 to eligible applicants through its COVID recovery fund. News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with the organization's director of external affairs, Kristen Dolan about the fund.

You can learn more about the local COVID-relief fund, including the eligibility requirements, at: https://unitedwayofthedesert.org/covidfund

Jesus Reyes

