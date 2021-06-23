AAP – Food Samaritans hosting 4th of July fundraising event

Coachella Valley Questions Answered

The need for food assistance has never been greater for people in the Coachella Valley and that's why AAP – Food Samaritans is providing support to help improve the quality of life for those who need it most.

News Channel 3's spoke today with publicist Tim O'Bayley about a Fourth of July fundraiser to help the organization continue to serve our community.

AAP – Food Samaritans will also host its own Independence Day Celebration and Fundraiser at the Historic O'Donnell House The event begins at 7:30 pm. Guests will enjoy traditional American fare catered by Willie Rhine and his team from Eight4Nine who will provide amazing décor, great service, and delicious food and beverages. Tickets are $200, which includes an open bar, dinner, entertainment, and valet parking. (Advance purchase is required.) Tickets for the Independence Day Celebration may be purchased at aapfoodsamaritans.org or by calling 760-325-8481 .



If you can't attend but wish to help, you can always make a donation at https://www.aidsassistance.org/