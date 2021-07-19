Dr. Kinji Hawthorne discusses latest COVID trends at Desert Regional & JFK Memorial

Coachella Valley Questions Answered

Last week, Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage reported an increase in coronavirus patients.

Now, Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs is seeing a similar trend.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with Dr. Kinji Hawthorne on that trend and his concerns over the delta variant, even among those who are vaccinated.

"Things are starting starting to pick up a little bit, but keep in mind the baseline over the last over months has actually been pretty low. So at JFK, I believe that we are running at one, one or two patients. And at Desert, only 13 patients," said Dr. Kinji Hawthrone, the infectious disease medical director at JFK Memorial Hospital. "Most of those patients are just on the medical Ward and not requiring any kind of critical care. I believe that there is one and Desert Regional, and none at JFK in the ICU."

