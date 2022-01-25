Director of Mensch International Foundation discusses Holocaust Remembrance Day
Coachella Valley residents will join others worldwide this Thursday in remembering holocaust victims.
A local observance will be held this Thursday starting at 1:00 p.m. at Palm Desert's Civic Park.
Organizers say this year's ceremony will be especially meaningful in light of recent anti-semitism.
News Channel's Peter Daut spoke with the director of the "Mensch International Foundation" Steven Geiger, whose parents were holocaust survivors.
