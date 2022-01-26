No Coachella Valley cities receive passing grade in tobacco control, American Lung Association report shows

California has made improvements when it comes to tobacco control in the state, but a new report from the American Lung Association says Riverside County and the Coachella Valley, have some major improvements to make.

None of the valley's nine cities received a passing grade when it comes to their tobacco control and all of them received an "F" when it comes to control over flavored tobacco products.

But some of the valley's cities did better than others in some areas. Like Palm Desert got an "A" for smoke-free outdoor air control, because they got points for the smoke-free policies they have in place at public events and dining areas.

While Palm Springs got a "d" because of a lack of those policies in different areas. These grades are done through a variety of categories that include smoke-free policies, tobacco prevention, and access to services that treat tobacco addiction.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut sat down with the director of advocacy for the American Lung Association in California, Erica Costa.