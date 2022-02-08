Skip to Content
Coachella Valley Questions Answered
By
Published 9:11 PM

Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Mills discusses community meetings, department goals

Meetings will be held:

  • District 2 - Feb. 15 from 4 to 5 p.m. at Victoria Park, 2744 N. Via Miraleste;
  • District 3 - Feb. 16 from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Palm Springs Convention Center, 277 N. Avenida Caballeros;
  • District 5 - Feb. 17 from 4 to 5 p.m. at Cahuilla Elementary School, 833 E. Mesquite Ave.;
  • District 4 - Feb. 18 from 4 to 5 p.m. at Palm Springs High School, 2401 E. Baristo Road; and
  • District 1 - Feb. 19 from 4 to 5 p.m. at Demuth Park, 4200 E. Mesquite Ave. 

According to Chief Mills, officers will be present at the meetings to interact with the public and show data highlighting crime statistics in specific neighborhoods.

Coachella Valley Questions Answered

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content