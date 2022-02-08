Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Mills discusses community meetings, department goals

Meetings will be held:

District 2 - Feb. 15 from 4 to 5 p.m. at Victoria Park, 2744 N. Via Miraleste;

District 3 - Feb. 16 from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Palm Springs Convention Center, 277 N. Avenida Caballeros;

District 5 - Feb. 17 from 4 to 5 p.m. at Cahuilla Elementary School, 833 E. Mesquite Ave.;

District 4 - Feb. 18 from 4 to 5 p.m. at Palm Springs High School, 2401 E. Baristo Road; and

District 1 - Feb. 19 from 4 to 5 p.m. at Demuth Park, 4200 E. Mesquite Ave.

According to Chief Mills, officers will be present at the meetings to interact with the public and show data highlighting crime statistics in specific neighborhoods.