Sunline Transit Agency CEO discusses new changes in 2023

Lauren Skiver, CEO and general manager, of the Sunline Transit Agency, spoke with News Channel 3's Peter Daut about the changes implemented in 2023.

The SunLine Transit Agency has launched a new initiative as part of its January 2023 Service Changes effective January 1, 2023.

As SunLine continues to adjust services while offering cutting-edge zero-emission technology and other clean energy initiatives, a new theme has emerged: SunLine Transit Agency is Your Ride to the Future.

“We continue to evolve transit services in order to enhance the experience for riders,” said Lauren Skiver, CEO/General Manager of SunLine Transit Agency. “Implementing mobility solutions that offer more convenient and effective transportation options to our customers is what our team consistently strives for as we plan for new ways to deliver transit services in the coming year and beyond.”

The January 2023 Service Changes include:

The separation of Route 1 into two different routes: Route 1WV (West Valley) and the Route 1EV (East Valley)

The addition of a new SunRide on-demand rideshare zone in Palm Springs

Discounted $1 fares for select trips on its 10 Commuter Link regional service that travels to and from San Bernardino.

What was traditionally known as Route 1 has been divided into the Route 1WV and the Route 1EV. Route 1WV extends through the western part of the Coachella Valley, and Route 1EV extends through the eastern part of the Coachella Valley.

Officials said separating Route 1 into two shorter routes improves reliability and on-time performance.

Route 1WV starts at the Palm Canyon at Stevens timepoint and ends at the Town Center at Hahn timepoint by the Palm Desert Mall. Some of the key destinations accessible on Route 1WV include Downtown Palm Springs, Desert Regional Medical Center, city halls in the western end of the Valley, various shopping centers and the Palm Desert Mall.

Route 1EV starts at the 5th at Vine timepoint and ends at the Town Center at Hahn timepoint by the Palm Desert Mall. Some of the key destinations accessible on Route 1EV include the Palm Desert Mall, JFK Hospital, the Indio Courthouse, city halls in the eastern end of the Valley, various schools and shopping centers, as well as Downtown Coachella.

Some tips for riders who have traveled on Route 1 in the past and will now be transferring between Route 1WV to 1EV are,

Pay close attention to the headsign on the buses when boarding Be aware of when to get off their first bus and when to get on their second bus.

SunRide, an on-demand rideshare service that was introduced as part of the SunLine Refueled initiative in January 2021, has now added its seventh Coachella Valley zone in Palm Springs.

Aside from the new Palm Springs zone, other zones are located in Cathedral City, Coachella, Desert Hot Springs/Desert Edge, Indio, Mecca/North Shore and Palm Desert. Customers get picked up from any bus stop identified as a SunRide stop or a virtual stop defined in the geofenced zone. To book SunRide, passengers within any of the seven zones use their SunRide mobile app (which can be found searching the App Store) to schedule trips within approximately 15 minutes or up to seven days in advance.

Another opportunity now available through the January 2023 Service Changes are discounted $1 fares for select trips on SunLine’s 10 Commuter Link regional service that travels to and from San Bernardino Monday-Friday.

To learn more about the January 2023 Service Changes, go to SunLine.org/Service Changes.