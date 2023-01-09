Skip to Content
Coachella Valley Questions Answered
Michael Childers discusses Midnight Cowboy documentary screening at PSIFF

Photographer Michael Childers spoke with News Channel 3's Peter Daut about the new documentary Desperate Souls Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy.

Childers was an assistant on the 1969 Oscar-winning film Midnight Cowboy. The iconic film was directed by Childers' husband, the late John Schlesinger.

You can learn more about the film including when it will screen at the Palm Springs International Film Festival here: https://www.psfilmfest.org/film-festival-2023/film-finder/desperate-souls-dark-city-and-the-legend-of-midnight-cowboy

Jesus Reyes

