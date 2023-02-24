Betty Ford Center receives $10 million donation

The Hazelden Betty Ford Center in Rancho Mirage received $10 million to expand family programming the largest philanthropic gift in its history.

The donation was made by the Washington D.C.-based "Diana Davis Spencer Foundation."

That foundation's president had attended Hazelden-Betty Ford's week-long family program and was touched by the experience.

The center says the donation will make a huge difference.

"This gift is really focused on expanding services for family and children and as you and many in the Coachella Valley might know, family and children services have been key and core to the betty ford center, and we're thrilled this will propel our efforts to support more families and children," said Tessa Voss, executive director of Hazelden Betty Ford Center.