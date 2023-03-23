Transgender Health and Wellness Center to host Trans Pride Fair this Sunday in Palm Springs

The Transgender Health and Wellness Center will soon be hosting its 2nd annual Trans Pride Fair along with the first LGBTQ+ Job Fair.

The free event will be held this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Francis Stevens Park in Palm Springs.

The theme is "empower and employ" to help connect people with resources and employment opportunities.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with an organizer who says transgender people continue to face many struggles.

Peter, "How challenging is it for trans people to find employment?" m

"It is quite challenging. One of the biggest issues we have is being able to go into a business and to actually be able to get a job," answered Marilyn Hannan, outreach ambassador for the Transgender Health & Wellness Center.

"Do you find that with more awareness now, things are improving for trans people?" Peter based.

Hannan responded, "Absolutely. Within California, it is one of the easiest places for us to improve our lives, try to find jobs, to get healthcare."

Trans Pride is a free event but anyone can buy a ticket to help support. For tickets and more information, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/trans-pride-2023-palm-springs-tickets-410062155947