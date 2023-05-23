Mike Thompson named new executive director the LGBTQ Community Center of the Desert

Mike Thompson is the new executive director of the LGBTQ Community Center of the Desert.

Thompson returns to the center and the position he held for six years before leaving in 2021 to be closer to family.

The center hosts community events, assistance programs and other forms of support to the valley's LGBTQ community.

Thompson spoke today with News Channel 3's Peter Daut about his return.

"Any idea yet what some of your goals are?" Peter asked Thompson.

"I think those will be informed by community input. What I know is any time there's a transition in leadership folks are a little timid. So, what I want to do out of the gate is really listen to the needs of the staff, the board the community," Thompson said.

Thompson continued, "I feel like we've got a bit of a green field to let the community inform us. Like what do you need from your LGBTQ community center today? What voices need to be brought into the conversation to make sure we're addressing the diverse needs of the queer community across the Coachella Valley?"

For more information on the center, visit: https://thecentercv.org/

You can watch Peter Daut's full, in-depth interview with Thompson at the top of the article.