Palm Springs Gay Men’s Chorus hosts school supplies drive

"Chorus Cares" is a Palm Springs Gay Men's Chorus program providing outreach initiatives throughout the Coachella Valley.

On Saturday the 22nd and Saturday the 29th, the group will be accepting school supply donations at the certified farmer's market in Palm Springs, from 8AM to 1PM.

The choir said kids need a variety of school supplies: from pencils to glue sticks to paper.

"We want to make sure that kids know there are people in the LGBTQ community who have their back," PSGMC tenor and marketing specialist Jeff Hocker said. "So just pick up a couple items of school supplies and drop them off in our box, and we'll be there to greet you and tell everyone about the Palm Springs Gay Men's Chorus, and what we have coming up."

For more information, head to https://psgmc.com/community-outreach-and-george-zander-anti-bullying-fund/