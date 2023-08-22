Palm Springs Fire Captain Nathan Gunkel discusses the impact of Hilary

As the Coachella Valley continues to clean up after Tropical Storm Hilary, many roads remain closed and some, including key arteries over the Whitewater Wash in Palm Springs, are expected to remain closed for several days.

N Indian Canyon Drive and Gene Autry Trail are still covered in sand and mud.

Palm Springs officials say crews are working as quickly as they can to clean up all the roads.

"The water's still flowing, so especially at Indian Canyon's it going to continue. It could be a week for the water to stop flowing to see what's underneath to see when they can re-open it," said Palm Springs Fire Captain Nathan Gunkel.

Gunkel continued, "Today's really our first day we've been able to step back a little bit and really look at the buildings, and start looking at all the damage throughout the city. so the fire department is just starting to dip into that now."

