SoCalGas warns customers of scammers claiming to represent the company

In light of recent events, SoCalGas is warning the public about scams involving people claiming to represent the utility.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke to SoCalGas spokesperson, Denise Campos, to learn how you can protect yourself from scammers.

"We have heard of imposters coming to people's homes, knocking, dressed in hard hats, or... neon vests so they can look like they are employees, but they might be asking for information that we would never ask for," commented Campos. "There's online search engine scams that occur when a customer uses a search engine like google to find a website."

Campos advises that customers know that the person showing up at their door is an employee by calling the company and checking with staff.

"What can provide comfort is that the customer is the one requesting our service. So if they have not requested for someone to come check out something at their home, then that might be a reason to suspect," Denise says.