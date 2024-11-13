Local Jewish leader discusses concerns over recent antisemitic attacks around the world

Recent antisemitic attacks have shaken the Jewish community worldwide, including here in the Coachella Valley.

In Amsterdam, there has been a second wave of violence following an Israeli soccer match.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with Steven Geiger, director of the Mensch International Foundation, who says the attacks echo dark moments in history when jewish people were targeted.

"We're concerned, and there's very little we can do. We're not going to hide. Israel's not going to hide. Israel has a lot on its plate," Geiger said.