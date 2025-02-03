John Schlesinger’s groundbreaking films to be screened at the Palm Springs Cultural Center

He's one of the Valley's biggest icons. Celebrity photographer Michael Childers is presenting a film festival showcasing the work of his late husband, Oscar-winning director John Schlesinger.

Six of Schlesinger's groundbreaking films will be shown at the Palm Springs Cultural Center, which will benefit from the proceeds.

News Channel 3 anchor Peter Daut sat down with Childers about the festival called "My Husband Makes Movies."

For tickets and more information, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/my-husband-makes-movies-3893493?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=creatorshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=odclsxcollection&utm-source=cp&aff=escb