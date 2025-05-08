Sycamores providing services in RivCo for mental health crisis

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and there are new mental health services and resources here in the valley.

The organization "Sycamores" is working with the county to provide emergency support to those in need.

Its "Mobile Crisis Response Teams" respond 24 hours a day, seven days a week to people having a mental-health or substance-abuse crisis.

"Our mobile crisis response teams provide a team of unarmed, trained mental health professionals to respond in-person, wherever the person in crisis may be out in the community," said Jana Lord, COO of Sycamores.

The crisis and suicide intervention helpline is 951-686-HELP.

The team also tries to minimize law enforcement or hospital involvement whenever possible.