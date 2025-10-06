Allergy season in the Coachella Valley

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - In the Coachella Valley, this time of year can be tough for people who suffer from allergies.

Doctors say they're now seeing more patients and that dust, grass and weed pollens are to blame. Many golf courses cut down to reseed this time of year.. increasing the amount of particles in the air. This can lead to itchy and watery eyes, nasal congestion, and difficulty breathing and sleeping.

"If it's having any sort of effect on your quality of life, absolutely come and get seen, either by your primary care or an allergist. We have two allergists here at Eisenhower, allergists who can see you sooner rather than later," Dr. Vincent Devlin, allergist and immunologist at Eisenhower Health.

Doctors say there are also over-the-counter remedies you can reach for, if you're not able to see a doctor.