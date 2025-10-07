HRC to honor Palm Springs, Transgender Health and Wellness Center at annual garden party

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The national nonprofit "Human Rights Campaign" announced that the city of Palm Springs and the Transgender Health and Wellness Center will receive awards at an upcoming event.

The "HRC Palm Springs Garden Party" raises funds to support the organization's work to defend, protect, and advance equality for LGBTQ+ Americans.

The city of Palm Springs is being recognized for its staunch support of the LGBTQ community while the Transgender Health and Wellness Center is being recognized for the care and youth support it provides.

"LGBTQ+ Americans just want to live their lives and feel that we are due and should be afforded equality. Equality is not limited; it is something we should all be afforded," said Brian O'Connor, Chair of HRC Palm Springs.

The 24th HRC Palm Springs Garden Party will be held Saturday, November 8, from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Click here for more information on the event, including how to purchase tickets.