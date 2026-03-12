Skip to Content
Coachella Valley Questions Answered

Susan Stein previews Fashion Week El Paseo

By
Updated
today at 7:40 PM
Published 7:38 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - If you want to see what's next in the world of high-end style, you don't have to travel far to be part of the largest fashion event on the West Coast. Fashion Week El Paseo kicks off this Friday in Palm Desert with about 5000 attendees expected.

We spoke about it and what's new this year with the creative director and producer, Susan Stein

For more on Fashion Week El Paseo, click here

Peter Daut

