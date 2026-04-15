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Coachella Valley Questions Answered

George Sinatra previews Metropolitan Fashion Week in Palm Springs

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Published 7:02 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Metropolitan Fashion Week returns to Palm Springs with one of its most glamorous and meaningful events yet. The evening of fashion, art, and philanthropy will be held on Sunday, April 26th, at the Frank Sinatra Twin Palms Estate, benefiting the LGBTQ Community Center of the Desert. News Channel 3's very own Peter Daut and Katie Boer will be co-hosting.

Peter spoke about the event with the center's director of community engagement, George Sinatra.

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